Delegations headed by Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs meet in Washington

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Erika Olson and U.S. co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Senior Adviser on the Caucasus Negotiations Philip Reekerr in Washington.

The press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry reports that a meeting between the Armenian Foreign Minister, the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister took place afterwards.

Delegations led by the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan are currently holding a meeting.

