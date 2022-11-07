Armenian President: Aliyev’s statements about intentional destruction of mosques have nothing to do with reality￼

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan met with Lebanon’s Acting Prime Minister Najib Mikati on the sidelines of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Welcoming President Khachaturyan, the Prime Minister underscored that Armenian-Lebanese relations have the best traditions from both political and trade-economic points of view. President Khachaturyan highlighted that Lebanon is one of Armenia’s long-standing friends in the Arab world, contacts and cooperation with which have great potential for rapprochement and continuous development.

During the meeting, Vahagn Khachaturyan drew his Lebanese counterpart’s attention to Azeri President Ilham Aliyev’s speech at the 31st Summit of the League of Arab States, where he tried to portray the Karabakh conflict as a manifestation of religious intolerance, mentioning the destroyed mosques.

President Khachaturyan stressed that the statements of the Azerbaijani President have nothing in common with the reality, Armenia has many friends in the Muslim world and the mentioned destroyed mosques date back to the period of the Soviet Union, when the state policy of denying all religions was equally applied and many churches were destroyed.

The Prime Minister of Lebanon underlined that he personally attended the summit and expressed the opinion that in order to avoid such misunderstandings Armenia should further intensify its efforts to bring closer the relations with the countries of the Arab world.

