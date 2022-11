PM Pashinyan participates in tree planting ceremony in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan participated in a tree planting ceremony today.

“Today in the morning I and my family participated in the tree planting in the area near the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex, which was organized by the Yerevan City Hall”, the PM said on social media.

He added that in total around 5000 trees and 3000 bushes will be planted in Yerevan today.

