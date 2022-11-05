Opposition calls mass rally in Yerevan

Armenia’s opposition groups have called a mass rally in Yerevan’s France Square on Saturday.

The rally scheduled to start at 3pm is meant to warn Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan against recognizing Azerbaijani sovereignty over Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and to show support for the Artsakh Armenians.

“Joining the November 5 rally, the dignified Armenian citizens will make it clear that the Armenian authorities have no mandate to lead the country to new concessions and losses, to sign a peace treaty restricting Artsakh’s right to self-determination,” one of the opposition leaders, Hayastan bloc MP Ishkhan Saghatelyan, said earlier.

He underscored that the rally is supra-partisan.

