Armenian Church to provide assistance to families of missing and captured servicemen

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Supreme Spiritual Council’s assembly was held in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin on November 1-4 led by His Holiness Garegin II, the Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin said.

Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul Archbishop Sahak Mashalian chaired the assembly.

The Assembly participants praised the fact that the renovation works of the Mother Church will be completed soon.

The clergymen also touched upon the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh resulting from the Azerbaijani aggression, the security issues of the two Republics, as well as issues relating to their territorial integrity, sovereignty, the fair demand for Artsakh’s right to self-determination, the mission of the Church in this situation, as well as the peaceful settlement process of the Karabakh conflict.

During the meeting it was reported that the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin has provided monetary assistance to the families of 195 Armenian servicemen fallen during the military operations. Another monetary assistance will be provided to the families of missing, captured servicemen and the wounded soldiers. 600,000 US dollars have been provided for the program at the first round.

The Council has also discussed a number of issues during the assembly.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1096546/