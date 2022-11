Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions

On November 4, at 7:40 p.m., units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms at the Armenian positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reports.

No casualties are reported on the Armenian side.

As of 22:00, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu