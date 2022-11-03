There is progress in Armenia-Turkey normalization: FM hopes for positive results in near future￼

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. There is progress in the process of normalization of the relations between Armenia and Turkey, the talks continue, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in the parliament.

“It is well known that the process is without preconditions, and at the same time, the Turkish side constantly links it with the settlement of the relations with Azerbaijan, which in a way resembles a precondition in itself. Nevertheless, in line with these statements, very concrete discussions are taking place, firstly at the level of Special Representatives, but also out of this level, with certain professional involvement”, the FM said.

He said that the talk is about several concrete steps, including the opening of the border for persons having diplomatic passports and for the citizens of third countries.

“I can say that there is progress, the conversation continues. And I also can say that I expect and hope that there will be positive results in the near future”, the Armenian FM stated.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1096400/