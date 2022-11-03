No misunderstandings between Armenia and Iran – MFA Spokesman

Armenia has no misunderstandings with Iran, Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said in an interview with Iranian Mehr news agency.

Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan told in an interview with Mehr News Agency that

He said Armenia and Iran have enjoyed very long historical relations, and these are not limited to government relations.

Describing Iran as a key partner for Armenia, he voiced hope the relations would become stronger in all fields.

“I think we don’t have any misunderstandings with Iran,” he said and added that the opinions of Yerevan and Tehran coincide on most issues.

As a result, the two countries’ relations will get stronger in the future, the Armenian diplomat noted.

Asked about the country’s relation with Azerbaijan, he said, “Armenia seeks to establish peace in the South Caucasus region. In this regard, we entered into negotiations with the Azerbaijani side, but they always raise their maximum demands in the negotiations.”

Noting that all the problems should be solved at the negotiation table, he expressed hope that Azerbaijan, like Armenia, would follow the same procedure at the negotiation table.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu