Arsen Petrosyan Quartet to perform at Brno music festival

The Arsen Petrosyan Quartet will perform a concert entitled “Hokin Janapar” (My Soul’s Journey) at the Concert Hall of the Brno Philharmonic Orchestra (Besední dům) on November 15, at 7pm, within the Jazz & World Music Festival, Orer Armenian European Magazine reports.

The Arsen Petrosyan Quartet plays traditional and sacred Armenian classical music, covering different periods and genres in the historical chronology of Armenia. The instruments used are duduk, santur, qanun, percussion.

“Hokin Janapar”, meaning ‘my soul’s journey’ in Armenian, is Arsen Petrosyan’s nostalgic exploration into music that has stirred his soul, which also reflects the continued odyssey of the Armenian nation. Via the Armenian duduk, he presents a diverse collection of songs spanning different eras and genres within Armenia’s historical timeline. The pieces on this album aren’t just songs, rather, they are a document of a nation and culture which refuses to die.

The Arsen Petrosyan Quartet members are Arsen Petrosyan (duduk), Astghik Snetsunts (citera quanun), Vladimir Papikyan (cimbal santur) and Avetis Keoseyan (percussion).

The concert is held under the auspices of Ashot Hovakimian, Armenian Ambassador to the Czech Republic.

The concert is supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Czech Republic.

