Analysis: Bahrain Dialogue Forum, Abu Dhabi Human Fraternity Document consolidate values of peaceful co-existence, tolerance

By: Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM)

ABU DHABI, 3rd November,2022 (WAM) — Bahrain Dialogue Forum East and West for Human Coexistence is one of those important events that aim to build bridges of dialogue between leaders of different religions, sects, thoughts and culture. The event is attended by prominent religious figures and symbols, among whom are His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, His Holiness Pope Francis of the Catholic Church and other international institutions concerned with dialogue, human coexistence and tolerance.

This is the second time for the Pope of the Catholic Church to come to the GCC region, after his first landmark visit to Abu Dhabi in 2019. At that time, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan described the visit as “one that represents our deep belief in the values of love, tolerance and humanity and our efforts to attain peace, security, stability and understanding between different peoples and cultures.”

The visit resulted in the adoption of the Human Fraternity Document signed by His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al Azhar and His Holiness Pope Francis of the Catholic Church.

In the Bahrain Dialogue Forum, the Pope and the Grand Imam of Al Azhar meet again three years after their Abu Dhabi meeting to further build on what has been achieved so far.

The forum in Bahrain aims to shed light on general and fundamental principles that humanity is in dire need of after a series of crises that have hit the world, including COVID-19 pandemic, wars, growing extremism, terrorism, populism and the economic crisis that has been affecting millions of families around the world.

The timing of this event, its size, quality and level of participation is exceptional, as it comes after a series of international lockdowns due to COVID-19.

Therefore, the hopes placed on this event are big to address modern challenges, support interfaith dialogue and achieve global peace.

This dialogue hosted by Bahrain confirms the remarkable role the Kingdom plays in consolidating the map of global dialogue between religions.

Bahrain is home to tens of thousands of Christians of different faiths residing in the country. The Pope’s visit reiterates his good relationship with the Islamic world and the values established by the Human Fraternity Document which he signed alongside His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al Azhar in the UAE in 2019.

The event also confirms the joint responsibility of religious figures towards peace and justice, which builds on what has been achieved in the historic meeting in Abu Dhabi.

Therefore, we place high hopes on this event to come up with efficient recommendations that will deepen dialogue, coexistence and the sublime values of humanity.

