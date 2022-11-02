Ecumenical Patriarch to participate in 1st Bahrain Dialogue Forum￼

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew departed today, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, early in the afternoon for the capital of the Kingdom of Bahrain, where he will participate and speak at the Interfaith Meeting “Bahrain Dialogue Forum”, which is under the auspices of the King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The meeting, organized by the Supreme Council of Islamic Issues of the Kingdom of Bahrain, in collaboration with the Muslim Council of Presbyters, will also be attended by Pope Francis of Rome and the Great Imam of Al-Azhar from Egypt, Professor Ahmed Al-Tayeb, as well as a significant number of religious leaders and intellectuals from around the world.

The Ecumenical Patriarch is accompanied by Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon, Deacon Oikoumenios, and the Archdeacon of the Ecumenical Throne, Ioannis Chrysafgis.

Metropolitan Maximos of Sylivria was appointed as locum tenens during the absence of the Ecumenical Patriarch.

Photo: N. Papachristou / Ecumenical Patriarchate

