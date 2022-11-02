Azerbaijani propaganda machine launches anti-Iranian rumors in social networks

Azerbaijan’s propaganda machine has launched rumors in social networks with extremely doubtful and dangerous content.

“Posters depicting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev appeared in the cities of Southern (Iranian) Azerbaijan. According to information from social networks, on the posters in Tabriz, Ardabil and other cities, Aliyev’s image is inscribed with the words: “South Azerbaijan is behind you, Mr. President!” The Azerbaijani media have so far failed to verify the authenticity of these messages,” they write, admitting that the published messages are unreliable.

Taking into account the growing tension between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Iran, despite the officially stated friendly statements, the spreading of such rumors by the Azerbaijani side can be considered a direct claim of Baku on the territorial claims to Iran.

