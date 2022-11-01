Status of Karabakh should be left to next generations to decide — Russian ambassador

YEREVAN, November 1. /TASS/. Russia believes that the status of Nagorno-Karabakh should be left to the next generations to decide, but in any case, it should be a product of agreements between Yerevan and Baku, Russia’s ambassador to Armenia, Sergey Kopyrkin, told a news briefing on Tuesday.

“In this case, I can only repeat what the Russian leadership, including President Putin, has repeatedly said more than once. In our opinion, the status of Nagorno-Karabakh is a question that should be left to future generations to decide, when the conditions are in place for a fair solution acceptable to all. But, of course – and our president spoke about this at the Valdai Forum – this future solution should be a product of agreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” he said.

As for the possible unblocking of regional supply links, the ambassador noted that the principle for this process should be “respect for the sovereignty of the countries where the supply line in question lies.”

“Russia does maintain a military presence here. This is indeed a key factor for security and for preventing a further escalation. Let’s not forget the practical role on the ground that is played by our peacekeepers and our military, who are in contact with all parties concerned and whose efforts contribute to preventing this escalation from growing,” he added.

TASS