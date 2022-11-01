Lavrov: Over past decades we managed to lay solid foundations for strategic partnership, alliance with Armenia ￼

Over the past decades, relying on friendship, we have managed to lay solid foundations for strategic partnership and alliance. This was stated in the message of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the participants of the Primakov Readings international forum in Yerevan—and which was read by the Russian ambassador to Armenia, Sergey Kopirkin.

“The meeting is held in the year when Armenia celebrates the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our fraternal countries. I am sure that the results of the discussion will help to develop useful practical recommendations and will contribute to the strengthening of trust and mutual understanding between our peoples,” Lavrov’s message added.

https://news.am/eng/news/727919.html