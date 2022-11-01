Iran president says intervention of aliens will intensify problems in Caucuses region

The president made the remarks during a press conference in Tehran with visiting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

President Raisi said he was sure the visit to Tehran by Prime Minister Pashinyan will be a turning point in enhancement of relations between the two countries.

Noting that trade exchanges between Iran and Armenia have grown by 43% over the past few months, the president said that the two neighboring countries have set a target of $3 billion for bilateral relations which is achievable.

He said that cordial relations between Iran and Armenia will undoubtedly help improve relations in the region and the world.

Referring to common grounds between Iran and Armenia, President Raisi said that peace and security in the Caucuses region is of prime importance for Iran.

