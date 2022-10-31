The Ecumenical Patriarch visited Imbros (VIDEO)￼

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew departed on Wednesday, October 26, in the morning for Imbros, accompanied by the Patriarchal Deacon Epiphanius Kamianovich and Antonios Archontonis.

In the port of St. Kirikos, the Ecumenical Patriarch was welcomed by Metropolitans Kyrillos of Moschonissia, Chrysostomos of Myra and Kyrillos of Imvros and Tenedos, the priests of the island and its inhabitants, among them many students of its schools.

On Thursday, October 27, the Patriarch, at the Cultural Association of Saints Theodore, declared the opening of the Workshop for Bartholomew Koutloumousianos the Imbrian, to whom the Holy Metropolis dedicated all this year on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of his birth (1772-2022). In addition to the Ecumenical Patriarch, the Metropolitan of Imbros and Tenedos, Archimandrite Dimitrios Stratis, the Archbishop of the Great Church of Jesus Christ, George Xinos, Doctor and writer, and the Professors of the Theological School of Athens, Georgios Filias and Athanasios Antonopoulos spoke to the Ecumenical Patriarch. In the afternoon of the same day, a Communiqué was issued.

On the same day in the evening, a cultural event took place in the village of Agrida – a gathering on the occasion of an old custom, the “ornithopanigyro”, at the initiative and organization of the Metropolitan of Myra.

On Friday, October 28, the Patriarch visited the Primary School of Saints Theodore and the Agridia High School, where he consorted with the professors, teachers, and students and wished them a fruitful and blessed new school year. In high school, the Patriarch also attended the exhibition and painting competition on the subject of the great child of the island, Bartholomew Koutloumousianos, and congratulated the winners.

On Saturday, October 29, the Ecumenical Patriarch returned to Constantinople to continue his duties.

