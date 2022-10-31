Armenian Genocide discussed at UK House of Lords

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The Genocide Determination Bill sponsored by Lord David Alton was given a Second Reading in the House of Lords as peers agreed to commit it to a Committee of the whole House for further consideration.

“Next year will mark the 75th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, but we are nowhere near having clear mechanisms to help us deliver on the duty contained therein to prevent the very core of the convention—“never again”—happening all over again,” Lord Alton said at the debate.

Lord Ara Darzi paid tribute to the noble Lord Alton for the passionate and determined way he has pursued this vital issue over many years.

https://en.armradio.am/2022/10/31/armenian-genocide-discussed-at-uk-house-of-lords/