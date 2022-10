Armenia’s Pashinyan leaving for Moscow to meet with Russian, Azerbaijani leaders

On October 31, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave for the Russian Federation on a working visit.

Prime Minister Pashinyan will have a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi.

A tripartite meeting of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan is also expected.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu