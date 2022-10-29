Ter-Petrosyan hosts Garo Paylan at his home

Former Armenian President Levon Ter-Petrosyan hosted Garo Paylan, an Armenian member of the Turkish parliament representing the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), at his Yerevan home on Saturday, according to a statement on his official Facebook page.

They discussed prospects for the Armenian-Turkish normalization at the meeting which lasted more than two hours.

The first president’s chief adviser, Zhirayr Liparityan, also attended the meeting.

Paylan posted photos from downtown Yerevan on Facebook on Friday, writing: “Good morning from Yerevan.”

