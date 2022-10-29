Prime Minister Pashinyan, Turkey legislator Garo Paylan discuss normalization process

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with the ethnic Armenian Member of Parliament of Turkey Garo Paylan who’s arrived in Armenia to participate in the 1st Global Armenian Summit.

The Prime Minister welcomed Paylan, attached importance to his participation in the summit dedicated to the discussion of issues of the pan-Armenian agenda and his willingness to contribute to the solution of these issues.

Paylan presented the current state of the Armenian community of Turkey and issues pertaining to the community life, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Ideas were exchanged around the Armenia-Turkey normalization process.

