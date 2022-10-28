Where does this year’s Vatican Christmas tree and Nativity scene come from?

The inauguration ceremony for the Christmas tree and Nativity scene in St. Peter’s Square will take place on December 3rd at 5:00 PM Rome time.

The Vatican has announced where this year’s Christmas tree and Nativity scene will come from. They will be inagurated in St. Peter’s Square on December 3 at 5:00 PM at a ceremony presided over by the President of the Governorate of the Vatican City State, Cardinal Fernando Vérgez.

The tree will be a nearly 100-foot tall white sprice from Rosell, a small mountain town in central Italy of only 182 inhabitants.

The Nativity scene will come from Sutrio, a small village near Venice, and is made entirely of hand-carved wood.

There will also be a Nativity scene offered by the government of Guatemala in the Paul VI Audience Hall. It depicts the Holy Family and three angels, and is made by Guatemalan artisans with large colorful fabrics and wooden statues.

The tree and Nativity scene in St. Peter’s Square will be on display until January 8th.

