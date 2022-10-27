PM Pashinyan pays tribute to memory of 1999 parliament attack victims￼

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the 1999 October 27 parliament attack in the Parliament’s Park, his Office said.

The PM was accompanied by members of the Cabinet and the Parliament.

Pashinyan laid flowers at the memorial honoring the victims.

23 years ago on this day, a group of five heavily armed gunmen led by Nairi Hunanyan stormed into the parliament while it was in session and assassinated Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan, Speaker Karen Demirchyan, Deputy Speakers Yuri Bakhshyan and Ruben Miroyan, as well as three lawmakers and a Cabinet member. The gunmen held the remaining MPs hostage until surrendering to authorities the next day.

