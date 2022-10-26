Armenian prime minister unveils plans to meet with Russian, Azerbaijani leaders next week

YEREVAN, October 26./TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday that he plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Sochi on October 31 at the invitation of the Russian side.

“I have an invitation from the Russian president to hold a trilateral meeting in Sochi on October 31,” the prime minister said at a parliamentary meeting. “I have confirmed my participation, I have no information as to whether the Azerbaijani president has given his consent,” Pashinyan added.

He said plans were to discuss security and stability in Nagorno-Karabakh. “”I think a lot of issues have accumulated on which we should exchange ideas, explanations, questions, and you know the agenda of these issues, starting with the issue of ensuring stability and security in Nagorno-Karabakh,” Pashinyan specified.

TASS