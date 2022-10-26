Armenia wants to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan by end of year

YEREVAN, October 26. /TASS/. Armenia intends to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan by the end of 2022, the country’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday during his speech in the parliament.·

“Frankly speaking, I want it (the peace treaty – TASS) to be signed before the end of this year. How realistic is this? I will answer this question this way: the government and I will do everything to make it realistic,” he said.

·According to Pashinyan, Armenia hopes that the border delimitation work will be completed before the signing of the peace treaty. “How realistic is that? If we take into account that in Prague we agreed that the border delimitation will be carried out on the basis of the 1991 borders, it is realistic because those borders are known,” he explained.

·As Pashinyan noted, “there must be a visible dialogue at the international level between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan, there must be visible mechanisms to protect the rights and security of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

TASS