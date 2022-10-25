Azerbaijan says Armenia shelled its army positions

BAKU, October 25. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani army positions on the border with Armenia were shelled, the country’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

“Starting from 22:20 (21:20 Moscow time – TASS) on October 24 to 01:45 (00:45 Moscow time – TASS) on October 25, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Istisu and Zarkand settlements of the Basarkechar region and Chinarli settlement of the Tovuzgala region using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Istisu, Damirchidam, and Istibulag settlements of the Kalbajar region and Aghdam settlement of the Tovuz region,” the Defense Ministry said.

According to it, the Azernaijani armed forces’ units stationed in these directions took “adequate retaliatory measures”.

TASS