Armenian cuisine presented at Smithsonian Museum

Within the framework of the 10th International City Food Festival, an event called “Embassy Chef Challenge” was organized for the diplomatic missions accredited in the US at the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the Armenian Embassy in the US informs.

Upon the recommendation of the Armenian Embassy, Chef Boris Ghazarian, the CEO of the Itaberco company presented Armenia at the competition.

Traditional dishes and beverages of Armenian cuisine were displayed during the event.

As a result of voting vote of the visitors, Armenia took the third honorary place, after Thailand and Pakistan.

The Embassy expressed its gratitude to Mr. Boris Ghazaryan and the staff of Itaberco company for representing Armenia at a high level and extended its congratulations for the successful participation.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu