Turkish weightlifter snubs Armenian champion’s handshake at European Championships

Armenian weightlifter Garik Karapetyan captured a gold medal at the 2022 European Junior and U23 Weightlifting Championships in Durres, Albania.

The athlete lifted a total of 367 (171+196) kilograms to be crowned European champion in the 96 kg weight class on Saturday, outcompeting his Turkish rival Emre Ozturk who took silver.

The Turkish weightlifter stood out for his unsportsmanlike conduct at the awards ceremony.

He first tried to cover up the flag of Armenia with the Turkish flag. When the Armenian anthem was played, the Turkish athlete left the podium, returning only at the urging of the Turkish delegation members.

After the awards ceremony, Garik Karapetyan shook hands with the bronze medalist and extended his hand to the silver medalist, but the latter snubbed his handshake.

Panorama.AM