Fly Arna planning to conduct 2 weekly flights between Yerevan and Beirut

Armenia has received authorization to operate flights to Beirut, the capital of Lebanon.

Fly Arna, Armenia’s national airline, is going to conduct two weekly flights between Yerevan and Beirut in the near future, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned.

This will be the sixth destination of the Armenian national air carrier.

The fifth destination was the flights between Yerevan and Tbilisi.

https://news.am/eng/news/726582.html