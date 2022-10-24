Chelsea not giving up on Arsen Zakharyan transfer

Chelsea continue to be frustrated in their attempts to sign Russian midfielder Arsen Zakharyan from Dinamo Moscow, the Evening Standard reports.

The Blues agreed to a £12.6million deal to sign the 19-year-old in the summer but the deal collapsed due to FIFA and UEFA restrictions on signing Russian players.

Chelsea are refusing to give up on Zakharyan, who is regarded as one of the best young players in world football.

Zakharyan is reportedly in talks about changing his citizenship from Russian to Armenian in order to secure a move to Stamford Bridge, though the Football Federation of Armenia have denied contact with the youngster.

Chelsea are ready to meet his release clause ahead of a January transfer but are yet to find a breakthrough in their talks.

Zakharyan remains interested in a move to Stamford Bridge and is hoping that the sanctions are eased in the coming months.

The attacking midfielder has two goals and five assists in 16 games across Russian domestic competitions this season.

He was also recently called up by the Russian national team for a controversial friendly against Kyrgyzstan but withdrew through injury.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2022/10/24/Chelsea-Arsen-Zakharyan/2746549