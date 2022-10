Artsakh ombudsman shows Azerbaijan destruction of Armenian cultural heritage 

The Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) posted a video on Facebook.

In the footage, Gegham Stepanyan showed the cases of Azerbaijani armed forces’ vandalism and destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in the Artsakh territories that are no longer under Armenian control.

https://news.am/eng/news/726531.html