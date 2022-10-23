Patriarchal Great Vespers at St Demetrius Greek Orthodox Church, Edmonton (VIDEO+PHOTOS)

The Ecumenical Patriarch presided over the Divine Liturgy at the Holy Patriarchal and Stavropegic Monastery of St John the Baptist in Essex.

Also took place the ordination of Monk Sophrony to the Holy Diaconate.

In the afternoon of the same day, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presided over the Great Vespers at the Church of St. Demetrios in Edmonton.

He then attended a dinner with representatives of the youth of the Holy Archdiocese.

On Sunday, the Ecumenical Patriarch presided over the Divine Liturgy at the Holy Cathedral of Hagia Sophia in Bayswater, London, while in the afternoon he will attend the Vespers Service at the Holy Cathedral of St. James, Church of England.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou / Ecumenical Patriarchate

Orthodox Times