Boxing: Armenia’s Ani Hovsepyan crowned European Champion

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian boxer Ani Hovsepyan beat Ireland’s Christina Desmond 4- in women’s 70 kg final to be crowned Champion of Europe.

This was Armenia’s third medal in the championship under way in Budva, Montenegro.

Yekaterina Sicheva, weighing 54 kg, and Sona Harutyunyan (63 kg) won bronze medals.

For the first time in history, Armenian boxers have won medals at the European women’s adult boxing championship.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu