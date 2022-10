Weightlifter Milena Khachatryan wins European Championships gold

Armenian weightlifter Milena Khachatryan (76 kg) has captured a gold medal at the European Junior and U23 Weightlifting Championships being held in Durres, Albania from October 15-25.

The athlete lifted a total of 219 (99+120) kilograms to win the European title on Friday, Armsport reported.

Earlier Gor Sahakyan won gold, while Mnatsakan Abrahamyan and Rafik Minasyan took bronze for the Armenian team.

23 athletes represent Armenia at the European Championships.

