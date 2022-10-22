Iran FM, Armenia parliament speaker meet in Yerevan

Iranian Foreign Minister and the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia in the meeting discussed bilateral, regional and international issues.

Amirabdollahian left Tehran for Yerevan on Thursday afternoon to discuss mutual issues of interest as well as international and regional developments.

This is the first visit by Iran’s Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian to the Republic of Armenia, which is made at the official invitation of his Armenian counterpart.

During his visit, Amirabdollahian held a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and some other officials in the country, where political and economic ties between the two states was discussed.

Amirabdollahian in his visit to Armenia attended the inauguration ceremony of the first consulate general of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kapan city in southeast Armenia.

