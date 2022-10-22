Armwrestling: Armenia’s disabled athletes win 9 medals at World Championships in Turkey

The Armenian athletes have earned 9 medals, including 4 gold and 5 bronze, at the 2022 World Armwrestling and Para-Armwrestling Championships held in Antalya, Turkey from 14-23 October.

Athletes from the Armenian Disabled Sports Federation represented Armenia at the championships.

Particularly, arm wrestlers Shahen Babayan, Sargis Harutyunyan, Alexander Movsesyan, Naira Mesropyan and Marine Mkrtchyan won the medals for the Armenian team, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports reports.

The World Armwrestling and Para-Armwrestling Championships brought together over 1,500 athletes and officials from 54 countries.

Panorama.AM