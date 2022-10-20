Armenian President visits high-tech companies in

President Vahagn Khachaturyan visited a number of leading high-tech companies as part of his state visit to Bulgaria.

The delegation headed by the President visited one of the fastest growing IT companies in Europe – EnduroSat, which provides exclusive services in the field of nanosatellites and space activities.

EnduroSat aims to transform the complex satellite industry into a simplified data service by enabling instant access and transactions to cloud-based space data across hundreds of sensors in orbit. The company believes that all this can be achieved thanks to the unique satellite technology and powerful engineering team. The founder and CEO of EnduroSat, Raicho Raichev, presented the company’s achievements, as well as the projects, which the company’s specialists are currently working on.

During the visit, the directions of cooperation and the possibilities of implementation of joint programs were discussed. An agreement was reached to maintain active contact to continue the discussions and take practical steps.

The delegation led by the President also visited the Sofia Tech Park, the activities of which are aimed at the development of newly created enterprises, small and medium businesses, science, education and innovations.

The delegation led by President Khachaturyan visited the Plovdiv Free Zone, which offers a wide range of services to companies that use the Plovdiv Free Zone as their headquarters.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu