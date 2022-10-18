Armenian, Indian Defense Ministers discuss perspectives of expanding bilateral cooperation

As part of his working visit to India, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan met with his Indian counterpart Shri Rajnath Singh.

The interlocutors commended the current level of cooperation, the possibilities of expanding cooperation, a number of issues of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation were discussed.

The Minister of Defense of presented the situation created as a result of the recent aggression of Azerbaijan and thanked for India’s clear position in international platforms.

At the end of the meeting, Suren Papikyan invited his colleague to visit Armenia on an official visit.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu