Nine projects receive funding and join Creative Armenia’s Artbox Pre-Accelerator

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Creative Armenia is excited to announce the launch of Artbox Pre-Accelerator, a new addition to its signature Artbox program – inaugurated in March 2022. Nine teams that successfully completed the Artbox creative incubator program and received GIZ and Creative Armenia seed funding will take part in the Pre-Accelerator.

The pre-accelerator has been launched in partnership with the European Union’s EU4Business “Innovative Tourism and Technology Development for Armenia” (ITTD) project, implemented by GIZ.

Artbox Pre-Acccelerator is a pioneering mechanism for the strategic and comprehensive support that will help these 9 creative projects and businesses to transform their business plans into comprehensive business launch kits and successfully enter the market.

For 10 weeks, the selected teams – which represent cutting-edge projects in theater, music, cultural tourism, design, and beyond – will have workshops and one-on-one consultations with renowned mentors and prepare for their market launch.

The 9 creative projects selected for Artbox Pre-Accelerator are:

Tumanyan International Storytellers Festival, an international storytelling festival in the birthplace of Hovhannes Tumanyan by Anoush Tatevossian.

Art Tent, a traveling museum by Gevorg Grigoryan.

No Idea, a 2D indie video game by Inga Harutyunyan.

Lusatoo Lab, an open studios laboratory based in Gyumri by Lusine Mkhoyan.

Theatre On The Roof, an alternative theater on the rooftop by Mkhitar Danielyan.

JINJ, an experimental performance in Lori by Sevana Tchakerian.

Dragons Playground, a high-fashion luxury collection by Sonya Avagyan.

SPCTR, a contemporary-art-inspired lamp series by Taron Grigoryan.

Tirayr Guitars, a professional guitar-making workshop in Vanadzor by Tirayr Mkhitaryan.

Artbox Pre-Accelerator has been inspired by innovative models in business and tech and adapted to meet the needs of the creative world.

Creative Armeniais a global arts foundation for the Armenian people that discovers, develops, and champions innovative talent across the arts. Artbox has been developed by Creative Armenia and launched in partnership with the European Union in Armenia and GIZ’s EU4Business “Innovative Tourism and Technology Development for Armenia” (ITTD) project.

The EU4Business “Innovative Tourism and Technology Development for Armenia’’ project is co-funded by the European Union and the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by German Development Cooperation GIZ through the Private Sector Development and TVET South Caucasus Programme. The project is part of the EU4Business initiative of the European Union.

