Armenia reports 387 new Covid cases in one week

Armenia confirmed 387 new coronavirus infections over the past one week, bringing the national tally to 444,869 as of 11 a.m. Monday 17 October, according to data released by the Ministry of Health.

A total of 3,108 tests were administered from October 10-16.

791 more patients have recovered from the disease with the total number of recoveries now standing at 433,602.

6 new Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in the country, taking the official death toll to 8,706. The figure does not include the deaths of 1,684 other people carrying the virus. According to the health authorities, they were caused by other diseases.

Armenia now has 699 active cases.

Overall, 3,223,133 tests have been performed in the country since the disease outbreak.

Panorama.AM