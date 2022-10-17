Armenia ready to open three checkpoints on border, waiting for Azerbaijan’s response – PM

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia is waiting for Azerbaijan’s response to open three checkpoints on the border, Prime Ministef Nikol Pashinyan says.

“A draft decision of the Armenian Government on opening of three checkpoints on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border to provide connection between eastern Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan is being formally circulated for several months,” the Prime Ministet said in a Twitter post.

“The Government of Armenia is waiting for positive reaction from Azerbaijan,” he added.

