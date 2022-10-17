ARARAT Museum wins World Travel Awards

ARARAT Museum won World Travel Awards and got recognized as “Europe’s Leading Brandy Distillery Tour”.

The awards ceremony took place in Palma de Mallorca, Spain on October 1, which gathered the leaders of the tourism industry from more than 40 countries, Yerevan Brandy Company reported.

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Award brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

“Hospitality is one of the key values of ARARAT, which got formed throughout decades. As the archives show, a tour at Yerevan Brandy Company has always been an integral part of almost all the distinguished guests’ agenda. Following this tradition, the ARARAT Museum was established, which became probably the warmest gateway to reveal Armenia. ARARAT is a world of endless discoveries. Thus, this recognition is a great privilege for us, which, first of all, obliged the entire ARARAT team to do its best to turn every single episode of communicating with ARARAT into an unforgettable experience both for our visitors and consumers,” notes Serge Khachatryan, Chief Operating Officer of Yerevan Brandy Company.

Panorama.AM