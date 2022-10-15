Swiss parliament urged to recognize Artsakh Armenians’ right to self-determination

The Grand Council of the Swiss Canton and Republic of Geneva (Parliament of the Canton of Geneva; “Le Grand Conseil de la République et Canton de Genève”) on Friday discussed and adopted a resolution entitled “For the Survival of Armenia” (Pour la survie de l’Arménie).

The resolution was jointly introduced by several members of Swiss Socialist Party (Parti socialiste) and the Christian Democratic Party (Parti démocrate-chrétien).

In particular, the resolution calls on the Swiss Federal Assembly (Federal Parliament of Switzerland) to:

condemn Azerbaijan’s aggression against the Republic of Armenia,

to take make sure that Azerbaijani operations are not financed from the revenues from the sale of Azerbaijani raw materials in Switzerland,

to recognize the right of self-determination of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh,

to do everything possible for the repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war.

Panorama.AM