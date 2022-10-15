Swiss lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide Memorial

Stefan Müller-Altermatt and Michel Mater, members of the National Council of the Swiss Confederation, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial on October 15, accompanied by Eduard Aghajanyan, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, Stefano Lazzarotto, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Switzerland to Armenia, and Sargis Shahinyan, Secretary General of the Switzerland-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Lusine Abrahamyan, the deputy director for museum works of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute welcomed the guests and briefed them on the history of the memorial complex. She presented the history of three cross stones placed in the Tsitsernakaberd area in memory of the Armenians who died in the massacres organized by the Azerbaijani government in the cities of Sumgait, Kirovabad (Gandzak), Baku at the end of the last century.

Members of the Swiss delegation laid a wreath at the memorial to the victims of the Armenian Genocide, after which they placed flowers near the eternal fire and honored the memory of the canonized martyrs of the Armenian Genocide with a minute of silence.

They also toured the Armenian Genocide Museum, where they got acquainted with the permanent and temporary exhibitions.

At the end of the visit, the members of the delegation made notes in the memorial book of honored guests.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu