Swiss lawmakers plan to visit Armenian settlements shelled by Azeri forces

Swiss lawmakers Stefan Müller-Altermatt and Michel Mater on Saturday visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, accompanied by MP Eduard Aghajanyan, Chair of the Armenia-Switzerland Friendship Group, the parliament’s press office reported.

“We must never forget this genocide, neither should the Swiss people,” they said at Tsitsernakaberd.

The Swiss parliamentarians, who are on a four-day working visit to Armenia, laid flowers at the eternal flame to pay tribute to the Armenian Genocide victims.

Also, they toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute and made notes in the Memory Book for Honorable Guests.

They plan to visit the Armenian border settlements shelled by Azerbaijani troops during their mid-September aggression.

