Artsakh official: Azerbaijan sticks to its policy of vandalism

Azerbaijan sticks to its policy of vandalism in the occupied territories of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Artsakh’s State Minister Artak Beglaryan claims.

In a statement on social media, Beglaryan said he chaired a routine meeting of the State Council for the Protection of Cultural Heritage in Occupied Territories of the Artsakh Republic on Friday.

“The Council successfully performed some of the functions envisaged by the action plan within a short period. We already have accurate lists of the cultural heritage objects and museum exhibits in the occupied territories, a lot of work remains to be done in this and other areas,” the minister said.

“Meanwhile, Azerbaijan continues with its policy of vandalism, and it is necessary to enhance the efficiency of documenting its manifestations and properly presenting them to the international community.

“It has been decided to organize a presentation in the near future in order to present the completed works to the public,” Beglaryan added.

Panorama.AM