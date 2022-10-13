Mother See slams destruction of Armenian church in Azeri-held Artsakh town

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin has denounced the barbaric destruction of an Armenian church in the Azerbaijani-held Hadrut region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

A new report from the Cornell-led Caucasus Heritage Watch (CHW) on satellite monitoring of cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh reveals that Azerbaijan has destroyed the 18th-19th Armenian church of St. Sargis in the village of Mokhrenes.

“The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin strongly condemns the ongoing cultural genocide by Azerbaijan aimed at erasing Artsakh’s historical identity and any evidence of its Armenian identity,” the church said in a statement.

“Baku’s policy deepens the atmosphere of hatred and intolerance between the peoples and does not promote the establishment of a lasting peace in the region.

“The Armenian Apostolic Church calls on the international community and the competent authorities to make a clear assessment of this crime and take practical steps to save the Armenian religious and cultural heritage in the Azerbaijani-held territories from further destruction,” reads the statement.

Panorama.AM