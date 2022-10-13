Çavusoglu Tells Turks in France to ‘React against’ Armenian Diaspora

STRASBOURG (Panorama) — Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavusoglu on Sunday, October 9, met with the Turkish community in Strasbourg, France, telling the Turks to “react against” the Armenian Diaspora.

“When it comes to Turkey, we need to show this unity a little more. We established the Turkish American steering committee in the US. They started very effective works to counter the slander of the Armenian Diaspora against our country,” the Turkish media quoted him as saying.

The Turkish minister said “unfortunately,” a part of the Armenian Diaspora in France is not “well-intentioned.”

“They also oppose the normalization between Turkey and Armenia, between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We are talking about a diaspora with a hostile attitude toward establishing good relations. We expect you to react against this diaspora,” he said.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator