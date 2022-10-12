Tehran ready to mediate between Yerevan and Baku, says former Iranian FM

Tehran is ready to mediate between Yerevan and Baku, former Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Velayati, an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader on international affairs, told RIA Novosti.

He noted that among the various regions close to Iran, the Transcaucasus is of particular importance. “In this regard, in relation to our neighbors (Armenia and Azerbaijan), we are more sensitive and attentive,” Velayati underscored.

He highlighted the preservation of well-known historical borders as a crucial factor for the establishment of peace between the countries.

“Any violation of the borders of a neighboring country raises tensions in the region and instigates local wars,” the official said.

Panorama.AM