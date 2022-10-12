Azerbaijan reports embassy vehicle shot at in Washington DC

BAKU, October 12. /TASS/. Gunshots were fired at a vehicle belonging to the Azerbaijani Embassy in the United States in the country’s capital of Washington DC, the press office of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry announced in a statement on Wednesday.

“On the night of October 10-11 this year, [gun]fire was opened on a service car of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Washington, DC,” the statement reads. “Our diplomatic mission immediately informed the relevant US agencies about the incident, and the camera footage was presented accordingly.”

“On October 12, the charge d’affaires of the United States in our country was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, serious concern and dissatisfaction with the case were expressed, and the request to ensure the security of the diplomatic mission of Azerbaijan was brought to the attention of the US side,” the statement continued.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry emphasized: “Recently, the systematic nature of attacks against diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan by radical members of Armenian communities in foreign countries, including attacks and acts of vandalism committed against our embassies in Washington, Paris, Beirut, and other cities, is of serious concern.”

“Ensuring the security of our diplomatic missions in foreign countries is the responsibility of the host country under the international convention. In this regard, we emphasize once again the need to conduct an appropriate investigation into each case and ensure the security of our embassies and diplomats at the appropriate level,” the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan added in its statement.

TASS