Ecumenical Patriarch at the Soup Kitchen of the renowned Community of Stavrodromi

On Monday, October 10, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew visited the Soup Kitchen of the renowned Community of Stavrodromi, and ate with the young students and teachers of the Creative Workshop of The Holy Trinity and Zappeion Primary School, at the meal that he himself gave in memory of his mother.

After praying with everyone together, saying the Our Father, the joy of the common table was shared with Metropolitan Andreas of Forty Churches, the Archiepiscopal Dean of Stavrodromi, Bishop Benjamin of Tralleon, the clergy of the Community, the Education Coordinator, Yiannis Gigourtsis, the President of the Community Mr. Giorgos Papaliaris, the employees, the teachers, and the students.

At the end of the meal, the Ecumenical Patriarch blessed “the leftovers of the food on the table” and wished teachers and students a good school year.

Source: vema.com.au

Orthodox Times